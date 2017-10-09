Family 5K Fun Run & Walk at Solano College

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc.-Solano County invites the public, businesses, and organizations to register and participate in the Fall Into Fitness Family 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Solano Community College Fairfield Campus, Onsite registration begins at 6 a.m. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.

The NPHC Solano County’s 5K Fun Run/Walk is a family-friendly event for first-time runners/walkers to expert athletes. This year marks the chapter’s inaugural event which will further community outreach in Solano County and support three deserving non-profit organizations, Heather House Domestic Violence Shelter in Fairfield, Continentals of Omega Boys Club in Vallejo, and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

“We’re excited to provide an opportunity for individuals, families, employers, businesses, and organizations to come out and enjoy a health and fitness activity while benefiting three nonprofit groups that provide valuable services and programs to families in our area,” said chairperson Dr. Aleisha Dobbins.

Participants can Register Online or at our Facebook event page at Solano CountyNPHC 5K FamilyFun Run/Walk. Sponsor and volunteer opportunities are available. Contact Dr. Aleisha Dobbins for more information.