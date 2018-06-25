Faith in Action Volunteer Orientation

Volunteers Needed to Assist the Homebound Elderly

Faith in Action is hosting a volunteer orientation training on Saturday, June 30, 2018, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, for individuals interested in volunteering to provide transportation, make weekly phone calls or home visits, run errands, help with grocery shopping, or provide Senior Peer Counseling to low income, frail and homebound senior citizens throughout Solano County. “Handy Men and Women” for home repair projects are always welcome, too!

Volunteer drivers are very much needed throughout the county as transportation to and from medical appointments is our top request.

The Orientation training is being held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1600 Union Avenue in Fairfield.

Neighbors helping Neighbors

Put your Faith into Action and start making a difference in the life of a homebound senior today!

Please call (707)469-6675 to register.