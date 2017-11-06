Fairfield’s Dutch Brothers Coat Drive
By Barbara Hoover
|
Nov 6, 2017 @ 4:11 PM

Come visit and donate a new coat to help children and teens ages 4 years to 15 years old at Fairfield’s Dutch Brothers Monday, November 13th.

Drop off a new coat with an attached price tags drive and receive 9 stamps on a coffee card!

