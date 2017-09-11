Join us for the 44th Annual Fairfield-Suisun Rotary OUTHOUSE OPEN Golf Tournament!

Come enjoy the day, support the community and have a great time.

This is an all-inclusive golf tournament–you won’t be asked to buy mulligans, strings, raffle tickets, and so on–it’s all included in one registration fee! There will be a special raffle, not included in your registration fee, but most other costs are!

Entry fee includes lunch, dinner, awards, entry into all contests, and 25 raffle tickets.

11:00 AM Lunch

12:30 PM Shotgun Start

Paradise Valley Golf Course

3950 Paradise Valley Drive

Fairfield, CA 94533

Fairfield, California

For more info, contact Gail Zick at 707-290-5815/gailz28@yahoo.com.