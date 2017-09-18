FAIRFIELD SPORTING A NEW SPORTS STORE

Talk about pent-up demand: The new Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the Solano Town Center Mall was PACKED this past weekend during their Grand Opening Festivities. Not only could you involve yourself in several light-hearted physical challenges for cool prizes (ask KUIC’s General Sales Manager about his jumping-jack challenge), but folks had a chance to meet former San Francisco first baseman JT Snow and have him autograph stuff. I was part of the featured entertainment on Saturday; it’s debatable how entertaining I was, but it was a blast connecting with listeners and finding out what they think of the new store. It seems active local residents have been looking for a place to get their sporting gear for a while now; with the closure of stores likes Sports Authority and Sports Chalet, the community has been looking for a place that sells team gear, fishing poles, golf clubs and target practice essentials all in one place. And that’s a short list of everything Dick’s Sporting Goods has to offer; I was there for two hours and barely scratched the surface of what they’ve got for people who love to play outside.

John Young