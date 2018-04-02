The 2018 Fairfield Robert Orlando Kids Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, April 21st, 2018. Sign in starts at 7:30 am and the derby 8:30 am to 1:00 pm This event is for the first 250 kids 3-15 and special needs children of all Ages. This event includes derby shirts, rods, and reels, tackle kits and bait to fish the pond.

The pond will be stocked with catfish and bass, trophies will be awarded for top fish with a 5 fish limit per angler. Hotdogs, chips, and sodas will be served to the kids by the Fairfield Police Officers Association.

Raffle prizes will be called at the end of the event.We will have a donation area with rods and gear available after we have given out our free gear to the first 250 children.

First come first served early birds get the worm. Also a donation area with gear available for the children that come to the event late. Kids can bring their own gear.

Please note: an attending adult will be required to fill out and sign our event medical release form to attend the event. (No exceptions) Pre-Registration is only available for special needs children. We will have a special needs area and a sign-up line at the event. Special needs kids may Register Online. Shirt Sizes not guaranteed – Info contact Mike Johns @ Cell 707-816-2037