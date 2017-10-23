Fairfield Police Activities League-Zombie Laser Tag Night

PAL members are invited to come play laser tag on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. for a zombie-themed game night at the Fairfield PAL center.

Players will be told that researchers at the local Chemical and Biological Technologies Group have invented a new drug that can identify and repair cells infected by the dreaded Zombie Virus set to start infecting teens in Fairfield this Halloween!

Then, on Friday, October 27 starting at 7:00 p.m., PAL staff members will create “antidote revival teams” to find and retrieve the cure cleverly hidden by scientists in pizza! Each member of the team will be provided laser tag equipment capable of stopping any zombie with a direct hit as they race to find the cure in this capture the flag (or in this case, pizza!) inspired game.

To participate in the laser tag game, team members will need to wear tennis shoes and dress in layers. This event will be done outdoors. A PAL membership is required to participate.

The Fairfield PAL program offers Fairfield, Suisun, and Travis teens a place to grow, learn and build the skills they need today and in the future. The PAL Center offers teens a safe environment, supports working families and helps students achieve by giving them opportunities right now.

The Fairfield PAL Program is open to Fairfield, Suisun, and Travis students ages 13-18. Memberships are $10 per year and can be purchased at the Fairfield Community Center (1000 Kentucky Street) Mon-Thursday between 11:30-5:30 pm. A current student ID is required to register.

For more information about these PAL activities, please call 707-422-6288 or visit the program’s website at www.fairfieldpalcenter.com or follow us in real time by visiting the program’s Facebook page at @Fairfieldpal1, Twitter at @pal-fairfield, and our Instagram at ff_pal_center.