Fairfield PAL   “Alive & Free”

Alive & Free works to transform the lives of young people by treating violence like a disease. The Prescription works to change the beliefs, attitudes, values, and actions that promote violence. It identifies the symptomatic thoughts and behaviors that put young people at risk for violence. It also addresses the underlying feelings and emotions that contribute to violent behavior and introduces a new mindset that promotes positive lifestyle choices.

Andre Aikens, who is the Operations Manager for the Omega in San Francisco, leads the sessions every Monday at 7 p.m. Alive & Free can make a larger impact in our community!

PAL is open to students in 7-12th grades. PAL membership required. For more information call 707-422-6288.