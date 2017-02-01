The Fairfield HOST Lions Club 50th Annual Surf & Turf Feed

The Fairfield HOST Lions Club will be having their 50th Annual Surf & Turf Feed Event on Saturday February 4th, 2017 at the Fairfield Community Center, 1000 Kentucky Street, Fairfield. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

We will be serving on site prepared Tri-Tip Beef, Fresh Crab, Clam Chowder, Salad, Popcorn and a Coffee Service.

There will also be two No-Host Bars, Dozens of prizes to be raffled off and a Dessert Auction.

Tickets are $45.00 each (Under 4 Free, 5 to 12 $25.00)

More information and to obtain tickets to this event just contact Nancy at (707) 427-6927 or Leo at (707) 427-1650. On line inquires can also be sent to “FairfieldHOSTLions@Gmail.com”