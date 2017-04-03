Fairfield Earth Day 2017 & Kid’s Day of Fishing

Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at the Fairfield Civic Center Pond at 1000 Webster St., Fairfield, CA

This event is for the first 250 kids 3-15 and special needs children of all Ages. First come first served.

Please note: an attending adult will be required to fill out and sign our event medical release form to attend the event. (no exceptions) Pre-Registration is only available for special needs children. We will have a special needs area and sign up line at the event.

This event includes derby shirts, rods and reels, tackle kits and bait to fish the pond.

The pond will be stocked with catfish and bass, trophies will be awarded for top fish with a 5 fish limit per angler. Hotdogs, chips and soda’s will be served to the kids by the Fairfield Police Officers

Association. Raffle prizes will be called at the end of the event. We will have a donation area with rods and gear available after we have given out our free gear to the first 250 children.

Shirt Sizes not guaranteed – Info contact Mike Johns @ Cell 707-816-2037

Visit the web www.kidsdayoffishing.org Face Book @ Kids Day of Fishing

PRE-REGISTRATION IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SPECIAL NEEDS KIDS

Special Needs Kids Online Registration www.kidsdayoffishing.org

No internet access forms can be mailed to you contact Mike Johns 707-816-2037

Forms must be mailed back or dropped off at 1725-B Sycamore Drive Fairfield 94533

Mailing service available for special needs kids and families only.

Sign in starts at 7:30 am – Derby 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

First come first served early birds get the worm. Also a donation area with gear available

for the children that come to the event late. Kids can bring their own gear.

Our event service group Co-Host Fairfield Kiwanis Club

Kids Day of Fishing events are funded solely by Kids Day of Fishing, Inc.

Funding is provided by donations from our sponsors, supporters and members

And always remember to TAKE A KID FISHING !