Fairfield Community UMC Bunco Fundraiser

Are You Ready For Some Bunco? The United Methodist Women are hosting their fifth annual summer Bunco Night fundraiser on Saturday, June 23, 2018, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Community United Methodist Church.

A salad buffet dinner will be served, along with Bunco fun, games, and prizes. All proceeds will go to support local charities, including the Girl Scouts “Got Choices” program at juvenile hall, and the Heart 2 Heart program for foster children.

Tickets are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door. For tickets, call the church at 426-2944, or stop by the office at 1875 Fairfield Avenue.