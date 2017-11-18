Ever feel M.I.A. at work?

Do you ever get the feeling that you’re “phoning it in” at work? Well, unless you’re phoning a story in to your newspaper (as opposed to writing it), hence the origin of the phrase; then you need to take immediate corrective action. This tip will not only make your employer happy but you’ll be left with a feeling of fulfillment as well.

Set small goals at work and go about completing them. Be present in the moment! You’ll be much happier when the quitting time whistle blows. Give it a try!

~Jeff Dorian~