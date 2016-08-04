The always popular Vacaville Museum Guild’s Annual Children’s Party is Thursday, August 4, 2016, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Museum Courtyard, 213 Buck Ave. The continuing theme is “Country Fair at the Museum”, and will feature crafts and games, face painting by the Rainbow Girls, bubble making, a 4-H Petting Zoo, Mother Goose, Ahh…Sweet Alpacas!, Oops C. Daisy the Clown, plus other characters to entertain the children. Police, CHP, and Firefighters, along with their vehicles, will also be present, if not needed elsewhere. Boy Scout Troops 265 and 195 will also lend a helping hand.

The Party, sponsored by Vacaville Fire Fighters IAFF Local #3501, along with paper goods and prizes from McDonalds, is geared toward ages 3-9, with at least 1 adult required per 5 children. Please bring your own bag for carrying the day’s finished crafts and other treasures, and there are no strollers allowed.

Tickets go on sale July 1st, at the Vacaville Museum, Wed-Sun, 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $3.00 per person, which includes popcorn, ice-cream tasting from Fenton’s Creamery, and a hot dog lunch. Financial assistance is available. Everyone entering the courtyard needs a ticket and parents are encouraged to buy their tickets early, as the event usually sells out every year. Sales are cash or check only. For more information, call 707-447-4513.