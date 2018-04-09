Earth Day: What Do You Recycle? Earth Day Poster Contest

Republic Services is sponsoring its sixth annual Earth Day poster contest to encourage and bring awareness to students from grades kindergarten-12th grade about the environmental importance of protecting our Blue Planet. Residents of the City of Fairfield, City of Suisun City or Travis Air Force Base are encouraged to participate.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day poster contest is: What do you recycle. The poster size must be 8.5 inches x 11 inches. The posters may be created using paint, crayons, colored pencils or colored markers. No computer generated designs will be accepted and no three-dimensional artworks. All posters must be created by a local, individual student. No group or team projects. Only one entry per student, please.

The poster contest has three categories: elementary, middle, and high school. Each category will have a first, second and third place winner chosen, and a gift card will be awarded to the winner in each category.

Prizes: $50 for first place, $30 for second place, and $20 for third place. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on April 13, 2018, to the Republic Services offices, located at 2901 Industrial Court, Fairfield. Entries may be mailed in or dropped off.

Posters will be judged on creativity, the use of color and relevance to contest theme. All entries will be exhibited, and awards will be presented to the winning posters during Fairfield Earth Day Celebration on April 21, 2017, at Civic Center Park in Fairfield. Republic Services will notify all the winners prior to awards.

To request a Poster Contest application form, please call Sandra Gonzalez at 707-437-8947 or e-mail SGonzalez4@RepublicServices.com When mailing in submissions, please package the poster so it remains flat when being judged.

Please mail your applications to:

Republic Services

Attn: Sandra Gonzalez

2901 Industrial Court

Fairfield, CA 94533