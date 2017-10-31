Dublin’s Halloween

Kids grow up so fast! Its a blessing to have a Grandson. Today is Dublin’s second Halloween and Mom and Dad are busy trying to find the time to visit everybody who want to see him and then take him “trick or treating.” I remember when Brandon was a little boy I spoiled him. He couldn’t decide on what costume to wear “Ninja Turtle” or a couple others, so I bought him all three! He had more costume changes than Stevie Nicks in Concert! I’m so excited to go out for Halloween with my handsome Grandson and beautiful family.