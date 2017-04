By donating your gently worn shoes you are helping raise funds to support the canine spay and neuter  program for chihuahuas and pittbulls.  Shoes must be in pairs and can be dropped off at the

SPCA Solano County

2200 Peabody Road in Vacaville.

March 15th – May 15th

Wednesday 2-5pm

Thursday-Saturday 12-5pm

for more info