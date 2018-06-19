Dixon Family Services Comedy Night

COMEDY NIGHT IS SATURDAY, JUNE 23

A LOT OF FUN IS EXPECTED

Dixon Family Services’ Summer Fun-raising Event, Comedy Night 2018, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23. Every year this event is a smashing hit with everyone who attends. This year is expected to be even bigger and better! Don’t regret missing the funniest night in Dixon. Get your tickets early before sold out.

The elegantly renovated Olde Vet’s Hall adds a level of comfort and class to the hot summer’s funniest night in Dixon. But don’t be mistaken, this is a casual affair. Wear something with an elastic waist so your belly is prepared for a delicious tri-tip dinner and hilarious entertainment.

Comedy Night has become a signature fundraising event for Dixon Family Services over the years. The community-based, one-stop-shop of social services has been helping Dixon’s residents who are in need of a variety of assistance programs since 1984. The Comedy Night event is an opportunity for all community members to come out and support the non-profit organization, while having a great time.

The evening will begin at 5PM with social time, drinks, a chance to see a large array of raffle prizes and to socialize. Then a tri-tip dinner, courtesy of Recology, will be served at 6. Bud’s Pub & Grill provides the no-host bar.

Then, at 7 “The Show” begins and heavy laughter is predicted.

Tickets are a $40 donation in advance and there is no guarantee there will be tickets left to sell at the door. Tickets are available to purchase at Dixon Family Services at 155 North Second Street, The Dixon Tribune at 145 East A Street and The Dixon Florist at 150 East A Street.

To reserve a table you need to call, come in or email Dixon Family Services. Ask for Cookie.

Everyone is encouraged to get tickets early because there is a maximum capacity at the hall and tickets do sell fast. Be sure to not miss the fun, food and laughter of Comedy Night 2018.

Additional support is needed in a variety of ways. Volunteer to be on the Comedy Night Team – there is a lot to do in the planning stages. Sponsorships, donations and raffle prizes are all greatly appreciated. For more information contact Cookie at Dixon Family Services, 678-0442 or email cookie@dixonfamilyservices.org or ask any DFS Board Member. The board currently consists of Sarah Villec, Jon Cox, Matt Swanson, Jack Caldwell, Jerry Casteñon and Brad Harms.