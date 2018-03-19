Delta Kappa Gamma Bunco for Books Benefit

The women of Delta Kappa Gamma, Delta Xi chapter are hosting an evening of Bunco on Thursday, March 22nd at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Vacaville. Social hour starts at 5:00 pm with a salad dinner and refreshments. Bunco begins at 6:00 pm. This is a fundraiser for the 2017-2018 Book Project. The Book Project provides free books to needy children in Solano County. Our project has provided almost 1800 books to children in need.

Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honor society of women educators striving to promote excellence in education. We will offer raffle prizes and have a basket drawing for our guests attending the Bunco event.

Purchase Tickets for $25.00 and includes dinner, dessert, and a glass of wine.

For more information about this event and to buy tickets, call Pat at 707-446-2544 or Marti at 707-718-7752.