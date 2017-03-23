DELIVERING THE GOODS

I had the unique opportunity to join one of the volunteers at Meals on Wheels of Solano County on a “ride-along” during “Deliver a Difference” day on March 22. I got to join the Mayor of Vacaville, Supervisors, Government Representatives, Medical Professionals and other Local Celebrities of Solano County in the effort to raise awareness of senior hunger and isolation, and to encourage action on the part of the communities that Meals on Wheels serves. I learned some important things about the Meals on Wheels program: Meals on Wheels of Solano County is currently serving over 680 meals a day throughout Solano County. They operate 7 congregate dining sites and 25 home-delivered meal routes for the seven cities and unincorporated areas within our county. And far from simply dropping off some fresh food to various houses, meals on Wheels volunteers provide critical daily contact to mostly home-bound people in our communities who might otherwise go unseen. This contact is often as important as the meal being delivered. The volunteer I had the pleasure of hanging out with, nicknamed “Ski”, demonstrated his dexterity at balancing both the food delivery and the human contact pieces of his mission, leaving every home we visited with its resident smiling. We delivered over 20 meals that day; one route on one day of the week, and Meals on Wheels of Solano County has been doing that for almost 40 years. Anybody who thinks Meals on Wheels isn’t “showing results” doesn’t have a clue what a cost-effective, incredibly important role this program plays in the lives of some of our most treasured, and vulnerable citizens.

John Young