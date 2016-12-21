DeBartolo & Co. Fine Jewelers

Friday December 16, 2016
12-1pm
528 Main St., Vacaville, CA
KUIC invited listeners to come out to “Holiday Saving Tour”. Listeners played KUIC’s Carl’s Jr. Prize Wheel for tons of great prizes. The event was promoted on the KUIC website, www.kuic.com, through our social media pages and through on-air promotional announcements.
ACTIVITIES
KUIC was on site with a van, booth, prize wheel and music.
WEBSITE EXPOSURE
STAFF
Promotions Assistants: Joanne Kircher
PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS
KUIC aired 20+ promotional announcements prior to the event.
