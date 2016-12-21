DeBartolo & Co. Fine Jewelers

Friday December 16, 2016
12-1pm
528 Main St., Vacaville, CA

KUIC invited listeners to come out to “Holiday Saving Tour”. Listeners played KUIC’s Carl’s Jr. Prize Wheel for tons of great prizes. The event was promoted on the KUIC website, www.kuic.com, through our social media pages and through on-air promotional announcements.
KUIC was on site with a van, booth, prize wheel and music.

View the pictures at Friday’s event by clicking here

Promotions Assistants: Joanne Kircher

KUIC aired 20+ promotional announcements prior to the event.

