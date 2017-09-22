Dear vinyl records – we missed you!

Sony ended vinyl production in 1989, which coinciding with the arrival of cd’s. Well, earlier this year Sony announced that were getting back into vinyl production! Which should be a reminder to everyone that while the music business model has changed, it surely hasn’t died. With Sony artists like The Chainsmokers, Beyonce, and Adele, to name a few; this will surely add needed revenue to the industry, which make no mistake about it..is suffering. Celebrate by going into your garage and dusting off your old turntable and finding your old box of records from the 80’s! Don’t forget Record Store Day which is full of exclusive vinyl (April 21, 2018 is the next one), so mark your calendars now!

-Jeff Dorian-