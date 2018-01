Join the Rush Ranch Educational Council in welcoming back the “Bat Lady” Corky Quirk, as she dispels the myths surrounding the much maligned and misunderstood mammals: bats. Corky, along with a few of her bewitching bat friends, will make their appearance in the Rush Ranch Nature Center for just one day-so mark your calendars now! REGISTRATION: No RSVP required, but space is limited so arrive early. COST: Free.

January 27th at 10:30am