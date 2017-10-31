A Daring Costume Choice, circa 1977
By John Young
|
Oct 31, 2017 @ 4:52 AM

Scrapbook searching can be interesting…and embarrassing. Let me put on my Social Worker hat and “reframe” that last statement: Scrapbook searching can expose one’s bravery.  I’m referring to the picture that accompanies this Blog Post.  No, that’s not a picture of my twin sister from 7th grade (I DO have a younger sister, Susan, who’s a lot prettier than that), that’s yours truly dressed as my Junior High School Lunch Lady from 7th grade.  I remind readers that this was late 1977, where even the semi-progressive late-‘70’s atmosphere of Southern California wasn’t totally ready for my Halloween Costume Innovation.  I know my Army veteran Father (and the Lunch Lady, for that matter) weren’t thrilled with my get up…all I know is I’m grateful that today’s youth can (hopefully) be who they are, and not just on Halloween.  Diversity is a “Boo-diful” thing 🙂

John Young

