A Daring Costume Choice, circa 1977

Scrapbook searching can be interesting…and embarrassing. Let me put on my Social Worker hat and “reframe” that last statement: Scrapbook searching can expose one’s bravery. I’m referring to the picture that accompanies this Blog Post. No, that’s not a picture of my twin sister from 7th grade (I DO have a younger sister, Susan, who’s a lot prettier than that), that’s yours truly dressed as my Junior High School Lunch Lady from 7th grade. I remind readers that this was late 1977, where even the semi-progressive late-‘70’s atmosphere of Southern California wasn’t totally ready for my Halloween Costume Innovation. I know my Army veteran Father (and the Lunch Lady, for that matter) weren’t thrilled with my get up…all I know is I’m grateful that today’s youth can (hopefully) be who they are, and not just on Halloween. Diversity is a “Boo-diful” thing 🙂

John Young