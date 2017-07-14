Corporate Accounting Assistant

Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an experienced Accounting Assistant for our three radio stations, KKDV, KKIQ, and KUIC.

Come work for the fastest growing company in radio today!

Responsibilities:

Monthly/Weekly Billing (Marketron Radio Software)

Prepare contract end billing every Monday

Prepare standard and calendar billing at end of each month

Reconcile Projections to Actual Billing on a monthly basis

Prepare debit/credit adjustments monthly for cash and trade

Produce notarized scripts for co-op as required

Cash Receipts

Prepare deposits on a daily basis; process electronically

Process all credit card transactions electronically

Input all cash receipts into Marketron on a daily basis

Produce Account Receivable Agings on a weekly basis; provide to Sales departments

Research/respond to any client inquiries

Process credit applications from clients

Accounts Payable

Input accounts payable into Sage Accounting Software system

Prepare checks for signature

Maintain A/P files

Produce 1099’s

Research/respond to any vendor inquiries

Payroll

Maintain personnel files

Input all employee information into Paychex/UltiPro software

Prepare and balance semi-monthly payroll

Maintain payroll registers

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter, resume, and salary history to:

Alpha Media

ATTN: Lori Smith

555 Mason Street, Suite 245

Vacaville, CA 95688

No phone calls please

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.