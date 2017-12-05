Confessions of an Early Christmas Shopper

Yes, I must confess… I am one of THOSE people who finished my Christmas shopping last month. Of course, I don’t have a Super long list now that my kids are adults. But I have always figured out my game plan on the early side. A lot of times, I pick up special things when I travel and just save them for the holidays. Who wouldn’t love a pair of gold starfish ear rings ring from Hawaii under the tree? Mele Kalikimaka 🙂

What are some of your favorite ways to get a head start on your shopping list, so you can actually cut some of the stress and add more quality holly jolly time?

Donna Perry