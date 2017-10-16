FROM COMEDIAN TO NEWS ANCHOR

Something interesting happened to me during the extensive KUIC coverage of the horrific wildfires last week: I went from a D-list comedian/musician/morning radio show host to News Anchor. The transition happened quickly, because it had to: it was important for KUIC to get details of the fires, including road closures and evacuation notices, out to our listeners as quickly and accurately as possible. We had no room for comedic conventions…no games, no impressions, no silliness. We had to make sure the information we were giving listeners was correct to the best of our abilities, and that required I take on a serious tone that, to be honest, I don’t practice very often. I was stopped in the KUIC hallways more than once by staff who remarked that “you sound like a real news-person!” Of course this felt slightly embarrassing; I know I’m no Lester Holt. I’ve spent my long radio career being a cut-up, and impressionist, a song-parody writer. Throughout all the bad news we had to report last week, I have to admit it that it felt good to do our part to serve the community in a serious way. Although I hope we never have anymore disasters befall our home towns, if/when we do, I’ll be ready with my serious side.

