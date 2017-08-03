VACAVILLE – Step back in time for Classic Movie Nite! The 1937 public domain featured film, A Star is Born, is a story about tragedy and love, starring Janet Gaynor as an aspiring actress and Fredric March as a fading movie star. Admission is FREE and refreshments and popcorn will be provided for all guests.

Classic Movie Nite at the Vacaville Library

Vacaville Town Square Library



1 Town Square Place

Vacaville, CA 95688

Thursday, August 24th, 2017 from 6:30 to 8pm.

For more information, visit solanolibrary.com.