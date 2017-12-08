Classic Movie Nite for the Holidays: “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”
By Barbara Hoover
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 2:32 PM

Celebrate the holiday season with the 1964 science fiction comedy classic, “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”.

This family fun-filled classic stars Pia Zadora and John Call as Santa Claus. Complimentary refreshments and popcorn will be served.

This program is provided free, thanks to the Vacaville Friends of the Library.

The film showing will take place on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 6:30 pm, at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place.

 

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.

