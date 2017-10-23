City Coach to host series of Public Meetings

City Coach, the City of Vacaville’s public transit system, will be hosting a series of public meetings in October and November.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss possible changes to the bus service, including getting feedback on what works well for City Coach riders as well as what improvements they would like to see.

The first two meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on October 30 at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1100 Alamo Drive; two more meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on November 1 at the Ulatis Cultural Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive; and the final two meetings will be held November 2 at 10 a.m. at the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club, 100 Holly Lane; and at 3 p.m. at the McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place.

Information on City Coach can be found at www.citycoach.com or by calling (707) 449-6000.