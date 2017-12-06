Christmas Questions with The Color Wild

I thought it might be fun to ask The Crosson Brothers from the band The Color Wild the same Christmas Questions I answered myself this week; the questions are listed below, with Kyle, Jesse and Jaden’s answers listed after them. Thanks Guys! @thecolorwild

1) Fake or Real Christmas Tree?

2) Favorite Holiday Food?

3) Favorite Holiday Song?

4) Favorite Holiday Drink

5) Eggnog, Yes or No?

6) Best Present Ever

7) Worst Present Ever

8) Favorite Holiday Movie

Kyle

Real tree

Stuffing

Baby its cold outside

Peppermint hot chocolate

NOOOOO

Personalized license plate frame

Oversized t-shirt

Elf

Jesse

Real! They smell better and we can get candy canes at the tree lot! Thanksgiving stuffing. Stovetop, baby. This Christmas by Donny Hathaway Favorite holiday drink would have to be apple cider! Nothing like it! Yes, a million times over. Best presents are experience presents. I’ve always loved being taken on an experience (basketball game, road trip) as a gift! No such thing. 🙂 The CLASSIC Will Ferrell film, ELF.

Jaden

1) Real Christmas tree

2) I love a good honey glazed ham!

3) Favorite holiday song is easily “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.

4) My all-time favorite holiday drink would be warm apple cider.

5) Egg Nog is a big yes for me.

6) The best present I’ve ever gotten was my first drum kit I ever owned when I was about 5 years old.

7) The worst present I’ve ever gotten was a Jimmy Carter autobiography book that had quite a bit of info about his sweet mother. Oh, and I got it from Jesse.

8) My favorite holiday movie is Elf of course!