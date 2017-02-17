‘Chosen’ Event Puts Spotlight on Trafficking

​Soroptimist International of Vacaville has teamed up with the Vacaville Police Department to present a special film screening and forum aimed at protecting young women and children from human trafficking.

“Chosen,” a documentary shared by Hope International, will be screened at the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. March 2, at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theater.

“We proposed this event because it perfectly aligns with our mission, to make the world a better place for women and girls,” said Colleen Berumen, president of the Vacaville club.

“It presented the perfect opportunity to partner with the Vacaville Police Department for a common goal – to raise awareness,” explains Soroptimist and event coordinator Lisa Hilas. “We know we can’t stop the problem overnight, but awareness is the first step in the right direction.”

Vacaville Police Lt. Matt Lydon agrees, noting that the problem has proliferated in Solano County in recent years, partly thanks to its location between the Bay Area and Sacramento.

Vacaville, especially, at the crossroads of interstates 80 and 505 “has become a place of opportunity for traffickers,” he noted. “They aren’t just passing through any more. And social media has made it all too easy for predators to lure these young women in. They start with gifts but before long, the relationship becomes dysfunctional and abusive.”

By then, many seem to feel it’s too late to escape.

“They get caught up in a world where they feel they don’t have an avenue to exit,” said Lydon. “We’re trying to provide them with education, resources and clinical services.”

The police are also striving to educate the community, especially business owners who might have insight to suspicious activity.



A panel discussion will include survivors, as well as experts from law enforcement, prosecution and mental health. The discussion will cover how predators manipulate youth, how to recognize the signs of sexual abuse and trafficking, and how to take action in the community to stop human trafficking.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a live musical number. The film screening will be followed with a question-and-answer session with the audience. Tickets are $5 for general admission and can be purchased at the theatre box office or online at vpat.net (with a $3 online convenience fee). Tickets are also available by e-mailing emailing lisa.hilas@att.net A panel discussion will include survivors, as well as experts from law enforcement, prosecution and mental health. The discussion will cover how predators manipulate youth, how to recognize the signs of sexual abuse and trafficking, and how to take action in the community to stop human trafficking.