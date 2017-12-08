CHiPs for Kids Annual Toy Drive

The Solano Area California Highway Patrol is currently excepting toy donations for the annual Chips for Kids toy drive. The Solano Area California Highway Patrol is collecting new, unwrapped, unopened toys until the 20th of December. Toy donations can be dropped off at the Solano CHP office, 3050 Travis Boulevard, Fairfield. The donated toys will be distributed by the Department to various shelters and organizations that assist needy families in the Solano area. Please help make this holiday season magical for a less fortunate child.

For information please contact Officer Dave Harvey at (707) 428-2100.