CHICAGO-MY FAVORITE BAND

Everybody has their favorite band of all-time, Mine is Chicago. Ever since 1970 when I first heard the album “Chicago Transit Authority” with hits like “Beginnings” and “25 or 6 to 4.” I’ve been hooked. And just recently( over the Labor Day Weekend) my wife Lee Ann and I saw them in concert at Thunder Valley Casino. What would motivate me to drive in rush-hour traffic and temps of over 110 degrees on a Labor Day Friday? My wife loves Chicago and never saw them in concert. So that Friday afternoon, I mapped out my route to Thunder Valley so we could avoid traffic on WB 80 which was a parking lot between Vacaville and Roseville. We took 505 to the Woodland cutoff and then SB 5 to NB 99. We didn’t plan on the traffic lights being out in Woodland which slowed us up. But we took the back roads off 99 right to Thunder Valley without stopping, in plenty of time for the show. It was amazing. Even with only two original members there; Keyboardist Robert Lamm and Trumpeter Lee Loughnane, the band was incredible.