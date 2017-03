Make dinner a selfless act by joining us for a fundraiser to support Solano County Council of the Blind. Come in to Chipotle at 1620 East Monte Avenue Suite 101 in Vacaville on Tuesday, March 28th between 5pm and 9pm. Bring in this flyer, show it on, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Solano County Council of the Blind