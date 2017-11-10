Carquinez Village Presents “Tips for Managing Holidays”

In addition to potential good cheer, the end of the year holiday season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day can require some practical forethought. One needs to consider how to juggle schedules and budgets, making healthy choices about eating, alcohol consumption, and exercise, managing relationships with family and friends, and joining new acquaintances.

Janice Magner, a licensed marriage, and family therapist will provide an engaging session of tips to manage the holidays as the honored speaker at the monthly meeting of the Carquinez Village to be held Thursday, November 16, 10:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L Street in Benicia.

Magner is recently retired from a private practice for 35 years. She trained with the Couples Institute for 15 years in Palo Alto, giving her extensive training in couples and family therapy. She also worked on an inpatient psych unit at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center working with patients and their families developing treatment plans for inpatient care and outpatient care.

During the holiday season, Magner suggests that seniors can be proactive. making sure to set expectations about how and when they want to be involved. Sometimes older adults need to create new traditions for themselves about how and with whom the holidays are spent. It is often helpful when everyone knows in advance what is planned for the holidays and what their role might be, she added.

A list of public holiday celebrations for individuals to enjoy will be shared. A question and answer session will follow this presentation.

The mission of the Carquinez Village is to help Benicia and Vallejo seniors to stay in their homes and to enrich their lives through connecting, supporting, and inspiring them.

More information about the Carquinez Village is available at www.carquinezvillage.org or by calling 707-297-2472.