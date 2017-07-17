Carquinez Village Presents “Fitness for Age 50-100″

Did you know that you can do a Bare® Workout with clothes on? That U-Jam is not something to do using preserved fruit? That “take a hike” could be an invitation to an interesting day’s outing?

These and other exercise classes are offered in Benicia Community Center for adults from Benicia and non-residents who want to assure their fitness from age 50-100. Jill Wynn and Lindsay Dion, recreation supervisors at Benicia Parks and Community Services, will be featured speakers describing these and other courses at the monthly meeting of the Carquinez Village.

The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L St.

At 11:00 a.m. interested participants will walk or drive to the Community Center at 370 East L Street, Benicia. They will be given an opportunity to participate in Krystle Dilley’s Fit for Life 1 exercise program. This is a class for those just starting to work out with resistance bands or light weights. The class focuses on proper and effective strengthening techniques and balance. All level of fitness is welcome. Many of the exercises can be performed from a chair. The program will finish at noon. Participation is optional. Those who do not want to join the exercise program are invited to tour the Senior Center or Community Center to find out more about their services.

Exercise has been proven to improve the quality of life, prevent or postpone some illnesses and decrease falls.

The National Institute for Health Senior Health website, https://nihseniorhealth.gov , offers the following tips for an individual to help figure out their current activity level.

“Try filling in an activity log. For a couple of weekdays and a weekend, keep track of how much time you exercise or are physically active. Write down how much time you spend doing each activity. Here are tests you can use that measure endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Pick a fixed course—once around the block or from one end of the mall to the other. Time how long it takes you to walk it.

Upper-body Strength. Count how many arm curls you can do safely in 2 minutes.

Lower-body Strength. Count how many chairs stands you can do safely in 2 minutes.

How long can you safely stand on one foot? (Stand next to something sturdy you can hold on to if you lose your balance.)

For this test, sit toward the front of a sturdy chair, and stretch one leg straight out in front of you with your heel on the floor and your toes pointing up. Bend the other leg and place your foot flat on the floor. Slowly bend from your hips and reach as far as you can toward the toes of your outstretched foot. How far can you reach before you feel a stretch?”

Come to the meeting to learn new ways to keep up or improve your measure of baseline fitness. Perhaps you will meet some potential exercise buddies with whom to work out. The mission of the Carquinez Village is to help Benicia and Vallejo seniors to stay in their homes and to enrich their lives through connecting, supporting, and inspiring them. More information about the Carquinez Village is available at www.carquinezvillage.org or by calling 707-297-2472.