Carquinez Village presents Benicia City Planning

Benicia Mayor Elizabeth Patterson will discuss some of the city’s issues and plans for 2017, especially as they concern seniors at the monthly meeting of Carquinez Village at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L Street, Benicia. During the meeting, Lois Requist and Judith Donaldson, founders of the Carquinez Village Project in 2015, will provide information on membership and the formal launch of the Village scheduled for April 3.

The mission of the Carquinez Village is to help Benicia and Vallejo seniors to stay in their homes and to enrich their lives through connecting, supporting, and inspiring them.

“We know and appreciate that the involvement of Benicia’s senior population certainly contributes to the quality of life for our community. Not only do we benefit from the knowledge and experience of seniors, we also need to focus on aging-in-place city planning, which takes account of the needs of that age group for the future,” said Patterson.

Mayor Patterson noted that the proportion of California’s population that is 60 and older is growing much more rapidly than other components of the population. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that about 22 percent of California’s population will be over age 60 by the year 2030, an increase of 34 percent from 2012. Patterson’s presentation will address issues such as housing, public/private transportation, and utilities. She will share a calendar of programs in the 2017 to support area seniors. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Requist indicated that the meeting also will review the significant effort since 2015 of the steering committee, the Village fiscal partner, Faith in Action of Solano County, community partners, and many volunteers to make the formal establishment of Carquinez Village possible. Those persons interested may pay for membership into the Village at the meeting.

More information is available at www.carquinezvillage.org or by calling 707-297-2472.