Car Show at the Commons at the Dallas Ranch

Saturday, July 8th from 11-2

Cars, music, vendor booths, and fun! Food, beverages, and raffle tickets will be available for sale.

Call for more information. 925.754.7772

Located at : 4751 Dallas Ranch Rd., Antioch Ca 94531 – 925-754-7772- Point of Contact Alberto Maldonado or Tina Hoptry

Proceeds to benefit: “Together we Rise” Together We Rise works with thousands of volunteers, social workers, CASA

advocates, and other partners to transform the way kids experience foster care.

Their programs are created to provide a way for people to have a meaningful and

effective way to help children in foster care. www.TogetherWeRise.org

Our donation link is as follows: TogetherWeRise.org/fundraise/mbkcdr