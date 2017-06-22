Car Show at the Commons at the Dallas Ranch

Saturday, July 8th from 11-2
Cars, music, vendor booths, and fun! Food, beverages, and raffle tickets will be available for sale.
Call for more information. 925.754.7772
Located at : 4751 Dallas Ranch Rd., Antioch Ca 94531 – 925-754-7772- Point of Contact Alberto Maldonado or Tina Hoptry
Proceeds to benefit: “Together we Rise” Together We Rise works with thousands of volunteers, social workers, CASA
advocates, and other partners to transform the way kids experience foster care.
Their programs are created to provide a way for people to have a meaningful and
effective way to help children in foster care. www.TogetherWeRise.org
Our donation link is as follows: TogetherWeRise.org/fundraise/mbkcdr