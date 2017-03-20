The Capitol Pops Concert Band will kick off its 20th season with a free, open to the public concert at 7 p.m.

Under the baton of Director Kurt Pearsall, CPCB will perform traditional pop favorites, with a sprinkling of automotive-themed arrangements. Voice and instrumental soloist also will be featured. This will be the band’s fourth annual performance at the downtown venue. The two-hour concert includes a 20-minute intermission.

The California Automobile Museum will open to the public at 6 p.m. at no charge on March 24th. Visitors are welcome to tour the museum, get detailed information from museum docents and visit the gift shop before attending the free CPCB concert. Liquid refreshments will be available for purchase on-site.

Started in 1997, the CPCB has performed a diverse portfolio of high-quality, well-prepared music heard by thousands of concert-goers throughout Northern California. Based in Citrus Heights, the self-supporting, nonprofit community band of about 65 musicians represents a wide cross-section of the Sacramento area.

For more information on the Capitol Pops, visit www.capitolpops.org or its Facebook page.