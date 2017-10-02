WHAT CAN YOU DO ABOUT GUN VIOLENCE?

Well, you can start by trying in earnest not to get caught up in the “either/or” debate that we continually find ourselves in after another mass shooting tragedy in America. The fact that most of us WANT to see something happened to make our cities, lives and children safer means most of us are on the same side. Just because your neighbor believes in commonsense gun control doesn’t necessarily mean that neighbor wants to take away your Second Amendment rights…just because your neighbor believes passionately in her right to own guns doesn’t necessarily mean that neighbor thinks everyone in America should have unlimited access to as many guns and as much ammunition as they want. Can we all start with the basic premise that the rights we enjoy (the same rights men and women have died to protect) come with responsibilities? Can we agree that there are sometimes unwanted outcomes when people exercise their constitutional rights? Orlando, Aurora, Sandy Hook, and now Las Vegas: these mass shootings are much more than “unwanted outcomes.” I want to believe we all have more IN common on the issue of preventing rampant gun violence; let’s try starting the discussion on what we can do from a position of common purpose, rather than political righteousness.

John Young