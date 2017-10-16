Ca Wildfire Blues

I was born and raised in Napa, and just as it was after the Napa Quake in 2014, I am feeling the loss that my fellow Napans have been experiencing. Wine Country will never feel the same. I needed a break from the smoke and ash falling in Green Valley so I stayed with my daughter in Benicia. Here is what it looked like October 11th at the 680-80 interchange. Can’t see my neighborhood in Green Valley, or even the Rockville Hills and Mountains. I haven’t had the chance to travel into Napa yet. Just hoping for the fire to be fully contained soon and praying for rain. What was the smoke like in your area?

