Bright side of the Darkest Night

It is a fact, lights brighten up our mood and I am grateful for that.

With Winter officially arriving tonight, December 21st, the Grinch in me started to weight me down. The cure, Family Cruise Night down Candy Cane Lane.

First stop…order up a grande white hot chocolate with whip and the very important pump of peppermint, put on our favorite Christmas tunes and away we go!

It worked, thanks to the wonderful families who decorate their property each year brightening up the darkness and melting away a “scrooge mood.”

Now I am ready for some quality Holly Jolly Festivities and maybe even a ski trip thanks to Christmas Light Theropy. Let it snow!

What melts your families Bah humbug Moments?

Donna Perry

