The 2018 BrewBash at the Basin will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, 12:00 pm– 5:00 pm, featuring local breweries.
Jointly hosted by the Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club and the City of Suisun City Parks & Recreation. Proceeds benefit youth and children’s programs in Fairfield and Suisun City.
Confirmed Brewers:
- Right Eye Brewing Company, Suisun City
- Heretic Brewing Company, Fairfield
- Jack Rabbit Brewing Company, West Sacramento
- Drakes Brewing Company, San Leandro
- St. Clair Brown Brewery, Napa
- Bruehol Brewing, Benicia
- Napa Smith Brewery, Vallejo
- Sonoma Springs Brewing Company, Sonoma
- Three Mile Brewing, Davis
- DNA Brewing, Fairfield
- Blue Frog Brewign Company, Fairfield
- Fairfield Fermentors Brew Club, Fairfield