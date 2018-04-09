BrewBash at the Basin
By Barbara Hoover
Apr 9, 2018 @ 12:10 PM

The 2018 BrewBash at the Basin will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, 12:00 pm– 5:00 pm, featuring local breweries.

Jointly hosted by the Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club and the City of Suisun City Parks & Recreation. Proceeds benefit youth and children’s programs in Fairfield and Suisun City.

Confirmed Brewers:

  • Right Eye Brewing Company, Suisun City
  • Heretic Brewing Company, Fairfield
  • Jack Rabbit Brewing Company, West Sacramento
  • Drakes Brewing Company, San Leandro
  • St. Clair Brown Brewery, Napa
  • Bruehol Brewing, Benicia
  • Napa Smith Brewery, Vallejo
  • Sonoma Springs Brewing Company, Sonoma
  • Three Mile Brewing, Davis
  • DNA Brewing, Fairfield
  • Blue Frog Brewign Company, Fairfield
  • Fairfield Fermentors Brew Club, Fairfield

 

