The 2018 BrewBash at the Basin will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, 12:00 pm– 5:00 pm, featuring local breweries.

Jointly hosted by the Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club and the City of Suisun City Parks & Recreation. Proceeds benefit youth and children’s programs in Fairfield and Suisun City.

Confirmed Brewers:

Right Eye Brewing Company, Suisun City

Heretic Brewing Company, Fairfield

Jack Rabbit Brewing Company, West Sacramento

Drakes Brewing Company, San Leandro

St. Clair Brown Brewery, Napa

Bruehol Brewing, Benicia

Napa Smith Brewery, Vallejo

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company, Sonoma

Three Mile Brewing, Davis

DNA Brewing, Fairfield

Blue Frog Brewign Company, Fairfield

Fairfield Fermentors Brew Club, Fairfield

Purchase Tickets