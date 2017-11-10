Brenden Theatres to Host Lifesaving Opportunity During Holidays

with BloodSource

WHAT: The Vacaville community can save up to three lives during the Brenden Theatres Blood Drive on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood donors help save the lives of patients like Alyssa Whittier, who used six pints of blood to recover from childbirth complications upon delivery of her baby.

The holiday season is always a challenging time of year to collect blood due to many reasons, including regular blood donors unavailable during holiday travels, plus cold and flu season preventing many donors from being healthy enough to donate.

All participants will receive a FREE Brenden Theatres movie pass*. For more information, please call 866.822.5663.

WHEN: Saturday, November 18, 2017

10:00am – 4:00pm

WHERE: Brenden Theatres

531 Davis St.

Vacaville, CA 95688

BloodSource Bloodmobiles will be located between Brenden Theatres and I-80.

ELIGIBILITY: Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old (16 and 17 with a BloodSource parental consent

available online at Bloodsource.org), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo I.D. Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria. Please visit bloodsource.org/donate for more information.

*Movie pass is not redeemable for new releases or special events

About BloodSource

BloodSource has been this area’s nonprofit community blood provider since1948, and serves patients in more than 40 hospitals throughout Northern and Central California. It is a Blood Systems blood center. Blood Systems is one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers, currently serving more than 1,000 hospital and healthcare partners across 28 states to provide comprehensive transfusion medicine services for patients in need.