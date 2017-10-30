Book Review: A Warriors Fan “Must Have”

Being the host of a Morning Radio Show gives you access to a lot of interesting people: actors, politicians, local musicians, and authors. I’ve been extremely lucky to interview a ton of amazing writers over the years, and on November 15th I’ll get that chance again when I talk to Danny LeRoux (pronounced “LaRue”), the author of the new book “100 Things Warriors Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die.” A quick skimming of the chapters reveals an easy-to-digest format with very cool facts, tid-bits and stories that will remind you of the teams’ unique history (like the story behind their name change from “The San Francisco Warriors” to “The Golden State Warriors”). This kind of book is extra helpful for a fan like me…I am admittedly late to the Golden State party, having pledged my allegiance to The Sacramento Kings when I moved up from SoCal in ’92. And let’s face the facts: up until just a few years ago, The Warriors hadn’t been a good team since the mid-‘70’s. Danny goes over that dark period in the book, but he helps catch newbies like me up to speed by detailing the Mark Jackson coaching era, the emergence of Steph Curry, etc. A perfect holiday gift for the Warriors Fan on your list…I’ll hope you’ll join me for the on-air interview November 15th.

John Young