Book Review: “The Restless Wave” by John McCain

“What ever happened to Republicans like John McCain?” That’s the question I asked myself repeatedly while reading this most excellent book by Arizona Senator and American Hero John McCain. “The Restless Wave” (published by Simon and Schuster) is the seventh book by McCain and his collaborator (and former staffer) Mark Salter; although I’ve not read any of the previous titles I’d say the two have book-writing down to a science: this nearly-400 page book went down over two airplane rides to Oklahoma City and back. McCain let’s you know how he feels, often in fun/salty language, about everything from running against Barack Obama in 2008, to his deep knowledge of devious Russian politicians, to sparring with his good friend, the late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy. And yes, he details his displeasure with the current “Tribal Politics” and presents a compelling case for a return to bi-partisan politics, when Dems and Repubs worked together to actually get things done for The American People. In one of my favorite passages from the book (page 200; I actually highlighted it) flows from McCain’s discussion of what makes him different from the current batch of right-wing, immigrant-bashing, isolationist politicians : “I’m a Reagan Republican, a proponent of lower taxes, less government, free markets, free trade, defense readiness and democratic internationalism.” McCain details his differences with Democrats (especially what he sees as the foreign policy failures of both The Bush and Obama Presidencies), but he does it in a way that makes the reader feel they’re involved in a democratic discussion rather than a “you suck, I’m right” diatribe. A must-read for both conservatives and liberals who want to believe we can all work together for the good of the country we ALL love.

John Young