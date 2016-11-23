Board Operator

Alpha Media – Far East San Francisco Bay is seeking part-time weekend/fill-in board ops for KUIC-FM in Vacaville, California. Experience is preferred and you must live within driving distance of Vacaville, California, we would love to hear from you.
Alpha Media is the fastest growing company in radio today. We believe in creating progressive products, world class events and building strong relationships in our communities.
Come work for the fastest growing media company in America!
Job responsibilities include:
Operate on-air console and audio controls
Monitor station transmitters
Production assignments as assigned by Production Director
Requirements of this position may include the following:
Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations
Ability to multi-task, prioritize and adhere to strict deadlines
Experience with NexGen helpful
Must currently live within driving distance of Vacaville, California
High school diploma or equivalent
Must have a valid driver’s license
If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter, resume, references, and recommendation letters ASAP. You may also mail the same to:
Alpha Media Far East Bay
Attn: Jim Hampton
7901 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 525
Pleasanton, CA 94588
No calls – Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer
Comments