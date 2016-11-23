Board Operator

Alpha Media – Far East San Francisco Bay is seeking part-time weekend/fill-in board ops for KUIC-FM in Vacaville, California. Experience is preferred and you must live within driving distance of Vacaville, California, we would love to hear from you.

Alpha Media is the fastest growing company in radio today. We believe in creating progressive products, world class events and building strong relationships in our communities.

Come work for the fastest growing media company in America!

Job responsibilities include:

Operate on-air console and audio controls

Monitor station transmitters

Production assignments as assigned by Production Director

Requirements of this position may include the following:

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and adhere to strict deadlines

Experience with NexGen helpful

Must currently live within driving distance of Vacaville, California

High school diploma or equivalent

Must have a valid driver’s license

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter, resume, references, and recommendation letters ASAP. You may also mail the same to:

Alpha Media Far East Bay

Attn: Jim Hampton

7901 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 525

Pleasanton, CA 94588

No calls – Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer