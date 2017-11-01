Black Friday deals are coming…

Looks like many Black Friday deals will be available earlier than ever this year. Your best bet is to begin scouring the internet for these special deals well before Thanksgiving weekend. Smart phones, HDTV’s, 4K TV’s, tablets, ipads, toys, games…an endless amount of deals will likely be available well before the day after Thanksgiving.

You’ll find me celebrating Black Friday at my local record store. Black Friday is also Record Store Day, where tons of exclusive vinyl will be released… unfortunately, the quantity is low and the prices tend to be high.

Don’t forget to visit your local mom & pop stores, and local malls for their special offers too! Happy Shopping!!

Jeff Dorian