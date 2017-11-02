Black and Blue Bowl! Who ya rootin for?

The Annual “Black and Blue Bowl” between my alma-mater Vaca High and Will C. Wood is tomorrow night at Tom Zunino Stadium on the Vaca High Campus. It’s one of the most exciting events of the year. I’m really happy that Wood will finally have a beautiful stadium of its own next season. Football has been a major staple in the fabric and history of Vacaville. Everybody who has ever played, will never forget the incredible honor and privilege of getting out on the gridiron. I wanted to thank Coach Keith West who recently passed away. He was an assistant coach with Tom Zunino back in the 60s. Coach West’s Son Paul was my best friend at Hemlock School. We are pals to this day. Paul and I used to walk the sidelines during the Bulldog games with pride. Years later I would be starting safety and running back for the Bulldogs. Whoever wins this Friday night, its a win-win for our community!