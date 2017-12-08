Birds Of Prey Tour and Golden Eagle Identification Field Study
By Barbara Hoover
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 2:13 PM

Saturday, December 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lynch Canyon

Birds of Prey Tour and Golden Eagle Identification Field Study: Solano Land Trust and Solano County Parks invite the public to join Larry Broderick for a Birds of Prey Hike.

Over-wintering hawks are the highlight of this day. Lynch Canyon already boasts a large population of raptors, but over-wintering birds added in this makes for a peak level of Hawks, Eagles, Falcons, Harriers, Accipiters, Kites and even Osprey. Arrive by 9:45 for parking and orientation.

The guided hike is $10 per person.  Parking is $6 per vehicle.  Space is limited. Pre-registration recommended.

